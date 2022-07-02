Short documentary about antique arcade Musée Mécanique in San Francisco

Musée Mécanique is a "Creepy and Delightful Vintage Arcade in San Francisco." The arcade is an interactive gallery of old-fashioned penny arcade games and artifacts. You can find it at the Fisherman's Wharf in San Francisco, California. It contains over 300 mechanical machines and is one of the largest privately-owned collections on planet Earth. Be sure to stop by if you're in San Fran.
From Youtube:
Antique arcade Musée Mécanique has provided entertainment to San Franciscans and tourists alike for nearly a century. But the pandemic almost marked its end. The short documentary 'Nostalgia Museum' provides an intimate portrait of owner Dan Zelinsky as he struggles to keep the legacy of this iconic San Francisco institution alive in the face of economic loss and mechanical deterioration.