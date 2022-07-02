Short documentary about antique arcade Musée Mécanique in San Francisco

Musée Mécanique is a "Creepy and Delightful Vintage Arcade in San Francisco." The arcade is an interactive gallery of old-fashioned penny arcade games and artifacts. You can find it at the Fisherman's Wharf in San Francisco, California. It contains over 300 mechanical machines and is one of the largest privately-owned collections on planet Earth. Be sure to stop by if you're in San Fran.

From Youtube: