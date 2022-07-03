PDFs will never trip you up with app, on sale for under $100 this July 4th

Back in the day, you only needed a handwritten signature and a printer or fax machine to pass along important documents. But with the advent of the internet, more and more communications have occurred online, and you've likely dealt with PDFs since then. The thing is, there seems to be no easy-to-use or affordable PDF software on the market, but PDFelement by Wondershare might just prove us wrong.

A perpetual license for Wondershare PDFelement Professional for Windows is normally $159, but it's currently on sale for just $119. However, you can save even more during our 4th of July sale. Use code JULY20 at checkout to take an extra 20% off the sale price, which brings PDFelement's price down to just $95.20.

It's not just the price that makes this PDF software stand out. What we love about PDFelement is that it's simple to use if you're a beginner at PDF creation. Easily change fonts and text size, edit images, annotate paragraphs, add in text, and more. However, the app also features advanced tools for those who have more complex PDF needs. For example, the PDFelement lets you insert entire pages, personalize PDF forms for sharing, and even add protections so that sensitive content only reaches the right people You'll also be able to convert an array of document types into high-quality PDFs or vice versa, and you can perform it in batches to save time.

Basically, any PDF need you have will be easily solved by this program. Users agree on its benefits, which is why it received a 4.5 out of 5-star rating on G2 and 4 out of 5 on TechRadar.

During our 4th of July Sale, you can purchase a Wondershare PDFelement Professional: Perpetual License (For Windows) for $95.20 (reg. $159) with code JULY20, but only until July 5.

Prices subject to change.