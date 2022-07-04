The Speedcult Park is a backyard full of wicked thrill rides in Detroit

Would you try this homemade thrill ride at the Speedcult Abusement Park? The Speedcult Park is a DIY backyard amusement park in Detroit. The rides look like they were made by a mad scientist, and I want to go on all of them. One ride spins two people around and around in a cage that rolls up and down a huge U-shaped track. It's described as similar to "being in a roll-over car accident," but safe. There are also flamethrowers attached to the ride that light it up with fire at night. Sign me up to ride, please!