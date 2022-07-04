Would you try this homemade thrill ride at the Speedcult Abusement Park? The Speedcult Park is a DIY backyard amusement park in Detroit. The rides look like they were made by a mad scientist, and I want to go on all of them. One ride spins two people around and around in a cage that rolls up and down a huge U-shaped track. It's described as similar to "being in a roll-over car accident," but safe. There are also flamethrowers attached to the ride that light it up with fire at night. Sign me up to ride, please!
The Speedcult Park is a backyard full of wicked thrill rides in Detroit
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- abusement parks
- DIY
- makers
Rocketman drives his twin-engine jet kart
I want to be as happy as Robert Maddox aka the Rocketman looks while driving the twin-engine jet kart that he built. He has some advanced skills to be able to drive this fast and hold a selfie stick at the same time. The big pirate flag is a perfect touch to the flaming kart.… READ THE REST
How to make a "Popcorn Kernel Jar Diversion Safe"
Over at Instructables, attosa has posted instructions for making a lot of cool things, such as a gravity-defying ramen cake, a zombie Snow White cosplay costume, and homemade cleaning putty. She recently made a Popcorn Kernel Jar Diversion Safe. It looks like a plastic jar filled with popcorn kernels, but actually has a hollowed-out space… READ THE REST
How to make a giant popsicle prop
Justin Fogarty generously gave step-by-step instructions for making a giant popsicle prop. I love the way the hot foam cutter carves through the insulation foam in the video. READ THE REST
Save over $160 off a small projector which packs a big punch
Let's be honest. Few things are as eye-catching as watching an image projected on a wide screen. A good projector can liven up a backyard party, make movie night more fun, or even act as a great television replacement. Additionally, projectors can transform a dull, blank wall into a work of art. The only unfortunate thing about a… READ THE REST
Save 20% this 4th of July on a roto-molder cooler for your outdoor activities
Plan on spending the day outside? Whether you're at the pool, beach, lakefront, camping, or in your backyard, you'll need a reliable cooler to keep your water and other essential beverages nice and cold. However, not just any cooler will do. You need something durable, heavy-duty, and insulated to ensure everything from water and beer to… READ THE REST
PDFs will never trip you up with app, on sale for under $100 this July 4th
Back in the day, you only needed a handwritten signature and a printer or fax machine to pass along important documents. But with the advent of the internet, more and more communications have occurred online, and you've likely dealt with PDFs since then. The thing is, there seems to be no easy-to-use or affordable PDF software on the market, but… READ THE REST