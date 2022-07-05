30,000-year old mummified Wooly Mammoth pup discovered in Canada

Via Yukon.ca:
On June 21, 2022, a near complete, mummified baby woolly mammoth was found in the Klondike gold fields within Trʼondëk Hwëchʼin Traditional Territory. Miners working on Eureka Creek uncovered the frozen woolly mammoth while excavating through the permafrost. This is a significant discovery for Trʼondëk Hwëchʼin and the Government of Yukon. Trʼondëk Hwëchʼin Elders named the mammoth calf Nun cho ga, meaning "big baby animal" in the Hän language.
Mummified baby woolly mammoth found by gold miner in the Klondike [Yukon.ca]