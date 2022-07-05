I don't want to spoil the reveal in this brilliant how-to video, but I know what I'm having for dinner tonight!
Brilliant tip requires only a toilet, bag of screws and a box of elastic bands
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- howtos
- tips
- toilets
This is the fastest and easiest way to cut a bell pepper
I've been cutting peppers in a way that closely resembles the chef's method. It's a great way to neatly cut the pepper into strips and not have to deal with the mess of getting seeds stuck to the Pepper. As Chef Kelly Scott says in her comments you can still use the top and bottom… READ THE REST
How to take advantage of airline mistake fares and flash deals
Nomadico is a new weekly newsletter with tips for working travelers. (It's published by Cool Tools Lab, which I run with Kevin Kelly). In the latest issue, editor Tim Leffler recommends a Twitter account called Secret Flying: For "mistake fares" and airfare clearance sales, follow @secretflying on Twitter. Recent round-trip deals — which you have… READ THE REST
Email templates to help you say "no" in any situation
Claudia Dawson says "How to say no is a collection of email templates that you can use to decline social events, meetings, dates, phone chats and other work-related requests you might get. Some of these are examples given by notable productivity experts like James Clear and Tim Ferris. You can even download these canned templates and… READ THE REST
Get this near-mint condition Dell laptop for under $350 this July 4th
There's nothing worse than working away on your trusty laptop only to realize its end may be near. Between its last few glitching episodes, slow loading time, and used-up storage space, the time for a new laptop has come, but with all your recent expenses and rising prices across the board, your budget may not exactly be able… READ THE REST
Save over $160 off a small projector which packs a big punch
Let's be honest. Few things are as eye-catching as watching an image projected on a wide screen. A good projector can liven up a backyard party, make movie night more fun, or even act as a great television replacement. Additionally, projectors can transform a dull, blank wall into a work of art. The only unfortunate thing about a… READ THE REST
Save 20% this 4th of July on a roto-molder cooler for your outdoor activities
Plan on spending the day outside? Whether you're at the pool, beach, lakefront, camping, or in your backyard, you'll need a reliable cooler to keep your water and other essential beverages nice and cold. However, not just any cooler will do. You need something durable, heavy-duty, and insulated to ensure everything from water and beer to… READ THE REST