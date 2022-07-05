Get this near-mint condition Dell laptop for under $350 this July 4th

There's nothing worse than working away on your trusty laptop only to realize its end may be near. Between its last few glitching episodes, slow loading time, and used-up storage space, the time for a new laptop has come, but with all your recent expenses and rising prices across the board, your budget may not exactly be able to handle a hit like this.

Instead of paying the total price for some new device in-store, shopping refurbished can save you a lot of money, and you might find a laptop that's been tested to work nearly as well as a brand new one. That's precisely the case with this 2016 Dell Latitude 14-inch laptop. In fact, after a slew of rigorous testing, this device was given a grade "A," meaning it works just as efficiently as a new model and is in near-mint condition. And with that comes a very palatable price of just $319.99 with code JULY20, giving you an extra 20% off its already discounted rate.

Designed to provide users with excellent productivity, the Dell Latitude features an Intel Core i5, fantastic for bouncing around to different tasks and using various apps without ever posing any lag. Additionally, the laptop boasts nine long hours of battery life, making it great for working at the office, in coffee shops, or wherever else without stressing about being next to an outlet.

Whether gaming, checking emails, or binging your favorite Netflix show, watching anything on this laptop is a delight, as it has a crystal clear, 14-inch HD display. And while it's incredibly lightweight and portable, it's built to withstand a little rough and tumble thanks to its magnesium alloy chassis. It even offers a generous 256 GB of hard disk space, ideal for storing files, images, videos, and more.

This 4th of July, save on the Dell Latitude E7470 14" Laptop Core i5, 2.3GHz 8GB RAM 256GB Windows 10 Pro (Refurbished) by using coupon code JULY20. That'll net you an additional 20% off, making this laptop just $319.99 — but this deal only lasts until July 5th!

Prices subject to change.