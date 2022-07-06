James Cameron might not direct Avatar 4 & 5

Being great takes a toll. When James Cameron isn't plunging into the oceanic depths for his personal edification, he's known to direct a blockbuster movie or two. Even though it was unseated by Avengers: Endgame for a little bit, James Cameron's Avatar is still the highest-grossing film of all time. As a result, rumors of Avatar becoming a potential franchise have sprung up since the film was still in its first theatrical release.

A few months ago, a teaser trailer from Avatar: The Way of Water dropped and reignited the excitement for Cameron's fantasy franchise. Well, if you're like me and are only interested in the Avatar IP due to Cameron's involvement, enjoy him while you can. It's being reported that after Avatar 3, Cameron might be passing the director's chair to someone else. I guess Cameron isn't trying to follow in George Lucas' footsteps of staying attached to your marquee franchise for too long.