My favorite old YouTube videos

I wallowed in nostalgia today and decided to revisit some of my very favorite internet videos of all time. Please clap.

Up first, this elephant shrew x Phantom of the Opera mashup from 2015 remains my favorite video on the entire internet. According to "Know Your Meme," the original clip of the elephant shrew was taken from a nature show and featured a narrator saying, "Take a closer look at that snout!". It was uploaded in 2010 by YouTuber LiLAH4, and the clip was quickly taken up by enthusiastic content creators who edited it and added other graphics, music, and narration. May the person who mashed it up with Phantom of the Opera be forever blessed.

Next, I can never get enough of this compilation of what seem to be (really bad, like, cringe-worthy) acting auditions from the 1980s or 1990s. The video is called "You could stop at five or six stores," and the clips aren't actually auditions, but, rather, are snippets from various acting classes taught by the Sarantos Studio of Acting. Many thanks to the Sarantos Studio of Acting, and to the actors—Carla Shaw, Todd La Rue, and those who are unnamed on the video—for sharing this brilliance with us. To quote Todd La Rue, when I watch these clips, "I feel like a deer in the headlights of love!" (To learn more about these bizarre acting videos, I found this great explainer video).



Finally, the pièce de resistance, Microw Jupiter's, "You're tearing me apart feat. lisa dubstep remix," which consists of clips from Tommy Wiseau's 2003 cult classic movie The Room, set to dubstep music. The video quality is absolutely terrible. Apparently, the one currently available on YouTube is a re-uploaded version, as the original HD version was taken down years ago. But you can still enjoy the movie clips featuring famous lines from The Room—"You are tearing me apart, Lisa!" "Oh hi Mark," "Leave your stupid comments in your pocket," "I got the results of the tests back, I definitely have breast cancer," "Everybody betrayed me, I'm fed up with this world," and "How could you do this to me?" — set to the awesome dubstep.