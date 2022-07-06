The trailer for Trigun Stampede storms out the gate

Even though Dragonball, Sailor Moon, and Pokemon stand head and shoulders above other titles in terms of popularity, a host of underrated animes from the 80s and 90s helped shape the medium's current dimensions. In their heyday, shows like Tenchi Muyo, YuYu Hakusho, and Ronin Warriors allowed Western fans to see the potential anime's bountiful array of genres and tones. Another entry that helped cement anime's dominance in the West was Trigun.

At the time, Trigun's animation was breathtaking, and its Western flair gave the series a unique identity among a growing torrent of competitors pouring onto American soil. Although the series isn't as popular as it once was, you can always find at least one Vash the Stampede or Wolfwood cosplay at most anime conventions.

In the video linked above, you can check out the trailer for Crunchyroll's original Trigun revival, titled Trigun: Stampede. Fans of the original series may have issues with Vash's redesign- specifically pertaining to his trademark hair- but the quality of animation on display should ease their quibbles.