You could win $1,000,000 instantly by listening to this McDonald's record

Popkin
YouTube

In the 80s McDonalds gave away these records as an advertisement. The record includes the "McDonald's Menu Song" and claims that if you play it, you could instantly win a million dollars. I've listened to it about 5 times today, but I haven't received my jackpot. The day's not over yet, though, and I haven't given up. Wish me luck.