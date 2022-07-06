In the 80s McDonalds gave away these records as an advertisement. The record includes the "McDonald's Menu Song" and claims that if you play it, you could instantly win a million dollars. I've listened to it about 5 times today, but I haven't received my jackpot. The day's not over yet, though, and I haven't given up. Wish me luck.
You could win $1,000,000 instantly by listening to this McDonald's record
