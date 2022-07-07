Boris Johnson quits as party leader, says he will stay on as Prime Minister

Boris Johnson's latest political farce finally claimed his leadership of the UK's Conservative Party today" he finally quit after some 50 resignations from his government. But his endless fantasy of buggering on means he won't yet be buggering off: Johnson says he plans to remain Prime Minister until the party selects a new leader, later.

BBC Political correspondent Iain Watson:

He wanted history to know his resignation was the fault of colleagues and not himself. The "herd", as he called it, had moved quickly, despite winning the biggest majority at the 2019 general election since 1987 and attracting new voters to his party.

Here's his "resignation speech"