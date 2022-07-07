Rudy Giuliani's favorite landscaping place next to a sex shop has contacted Boris Johnson to see if he needs a spot for his next presser. You never know!
Four Seasons Total Landscaping reaches out to Boris Johnson
Marjorie Taylor Greene shares obviously-photoshopped image of Illinois shooter: "Is he in jail or rehab or a psychiatric center in this photo?"
"People are not stupid," declared Marjorie Taylor Greene on Twitter, posting what she claimed was a photograph of the Illinois mass shooter. "Is he in jail or rehab or a psychiatric center in this photo? That's not his bedroom." Alas, people are stupid, and among the people is Marjorie Taylor Greene. The photo was photoshopped,… READ THE REST
The story behind the US Strategic Command's gibberish tweet
On Sunday, the US Strategic Command tweeted ";l;;gmlxzssaw" and deleted the post shortly after. What did it mean? The US Strategic Command's mission "is to deter strategic attack and employ forces, as directed, to guarantee the security of our Nation and our Allies." Is ";l;;gmlxzssaw" an encrypted message? A launch code for a nuclear missile?… READ THE REST
Good tweet from Tom Brokaw's account after bad ideas about hispanics
Late-evening Twitter poetry from Tom Brokaw after blurting out his opinions concerning hispanic immigrants' "failure" to "assimilate". There's speculation that he's been hacked – "This cannot be real," writes Soledad O'Brien – but a look at his timeline suggests that Brokaw is just at the perihelion of boomer twitter. The light and heat of social… READ THE REST
