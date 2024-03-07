Elon Musk quietly deleted his cringe-worthy tweet demeaning MacKenzie Scott's philanthropy

In his relentless pursuit to win the approval of his hero, Catturd2, Elon Musk desperately posts cringey tweets that would make a 13-year-old edgelord blush with embarrassment.

Musk is unabashedly proud of injecting personal grievances into his professional actions, undermining the seriousness expected from the leader of major companies. In May of last year, the cranky billionaire defended his clunky tweets, boasting, "I'll say what I want and if the consequence of that is losing money, so be it," much to the displeasure of his investors.

But actually, Musk often says what he doesn't want, hence his habit of quietly deleting posts that do too good of a job revealing how miserable he really is. Take his recent attempt to demean MacKenzie Scott's philanthropy. The Tesla CEO hastily deleted — without comment or apology — a tweet that disparaged the billionaire philanthropist and ex-wife of Jeff Bezos for her commitment to social justice causes.

"Super rich ex-wives who hate their former spouse" should filed be listed among "Reasons that Western Civilization died," he tweeted.

The irony of Musk's situation is palpable. As someone who benefited immensely from the existing socio-economic structures, his dismissal of efforts aimed at social betterment for underrepresented communities is telling. His tweet and subsequent deletion are typical of his approach to public discourse: loud, confrontational, yet ultimately retractable when faced with backlash. As noted by Fortune, Musk's past behavior, including an expletive-laden tirade against a former advertiser, demonstrates a pattern of impulsive reactions without regard for consequences. This latest episode with Scott is but another chapter in Musk's book of online recklessness, highlighting a profound disconnect between his manufactured image of technological genius and utter absence of empathy.