This video, animated by Misaki Yamanaka and edited by Rio Kasubuchi, is charming and straight to the point, illustrating how different animation frame rates (from "on the threes" to every single frame of a standard 24fps film) looks.
See the difference between animation at 8fps, 12fps and 24fps
