You may now stop wondering when Technoking Elon "Pedo Guy" Musk would have his attorney 'cancel' his Twitter deal on the basis that Twitter hasn't delivered the data they agreed to on their longstanding method for counting bots. It would appear that Musk is now trying to get out of the deal and will try to avoid paying his $1B break-up fee.
That all-hands meeting with him seems like a super good idea now, for both parties.
While Musk is now officially seeking to walk away from the deal, this saga is likely far from over.
Under the terms of the agreement, Musk agreed to pay $1 billion if he backs out. But Twitter could still seek to hold Musk to his original deal or get a bigger payout by suing him for walking away if they dispute that his reasoning should let him out of the contract.
Twitter has reason to seek to hold Musk to his original terms. The stock has fallen considerably since the board announced it had accepted his offer to buy the company at $54.20 per share. On the day of that announcement, the stock ended the trading day at $51.70 per share. Twitter shares sat at $36.81 as of Friday's market close.