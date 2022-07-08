Musk attempts to slip out of his agreement to buy Twitter

You may now stop wondering when Technoking Elon "Pedo Guy" Musk would have his attorney 'cancel' his Twitter deal on the basis that Twitter hasn't delivered the data they agreed to on their longstanding method for counting bots. It would appear that Musk is now trying to get out of the deal and will try to avoid paying his $1B break-up fee.

That all-hands meeting with him seems like a super good idea now, for both parties.

CNBC: