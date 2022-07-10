I discovered Oakland Public Library's "Found in a Library Book" project quite by accident but, wow, am I glad I did! Their librarians have catalogued found art, notes, photos and other things left behind in their books, or in the library itself. Funny, sad, happy, an unfiltered range of human emotion is revealed here.
Library shares the random stuff they find in their books
