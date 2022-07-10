The Payphone Museum pays homage to a dying communication medium

The Payphone Museum by Mathew Furman is a collection of photos documenting payphones from all across the world. You can also listen to a genuine recording of a payphone asking the caller to deposit 5 cents. There are 43 pages of photos to browse through with descriptions of where the pictured payphone is/was located.

The site explains "With the increase in use by cellular telephones, the use of payphones has declined drastically in recent years. Pay Phones are now an "endangered species" in the world of telecommunications. In an effort to preserve their memory, this digital museum featuring pictures of various pay phones has been established."