Australian comedian Mark Humphries tells us how things really are in this ABC News (Australia) parody.
ABC News Australia: "Everything is awful"
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- News
- parody
Man has a heart attack while burying a woman he murdered
YouTube is home to more great content than is humanly possible to consume. Aside from all of the clips from "real" television shows and movies, the website is a treasure trove of original content and compilations. Whenever I get the itch, which is often, I love binging the "instant karma compilations" that populate YouTube. There's… READ THE REST
Watch a cowardly Tom Cotton refuse to condemn Trump's praise of Putin
Poor Senator Tom Cotton. The Q-curious authoritarian from Arkansas usually can't stop bloviating on behalf of his beloved leader Donald Trump, but today when George Stephanopoulos asked Cotton for his opinon on Kandy Korn Kaligula's fulsome praise for the murderous madman Vladimir Putin, the craven senator was at a loss for words. Stephanopoulos asked Cotton… READ THE REST
A chef-quality knife that can do it all is now only $69.99
If you love to cook or need to upgrade your kitchen cutlery, it's important to have quality cutlery that'll make the preparation process a whole lot easier. There's nothing worse than having a knife that won't properly or strongly cut through food, which can be frustrating enough to ruin a meal. You may think you can only find this… READ THE REST
Enjoy your road trips twice as much with this dashcam deal
Let's be honest, there's something really cool about a dashcam. It can help you to film a trip, or to help out as a witness of an incident. Whatever your reason for having one, a dashcam is a great tool to have at your disposal. The only issue with dashcams is that they can be prohibitively expensive. They… READ THE REST
Make your office game elite with this great deal you won't find on Amazon
It's an unfortunate reality, but buying a good computer can be ridiculously expensive. And the worst part is that after all is said and done, your computer may not have everything you need, which can leave you feeling crazy! Finding a good deal on a computer with everything you need for a good price can seem like… READ THE REST