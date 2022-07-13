Art worlds collide with Picasso & Mili's light drawings

1949 marked one of the peaks of Pablo Picasso's career, leading LIFE magazine to dispatch Gjon Mili to Picasso's villa in the south of France. Mili plied Picasso's creativity with his portfolio of long exposure images captured by affixing tiny lights to figure skaters and having them perform sequences in the dark. What followed was one of the greatest collaborations by two masters forever trapped in silver & celluloid to be interpreted by future generations via shades of grey.

This LIFE magazine article does the story better justice than me, so here's where I STFU, and refer to Ben Cosgrove's article: