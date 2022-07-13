Uvalde's mayor is angry about the attention his police department's inaction is receiving

Dear Mayor McLaughlin,

They have done this to themselves.

–Everyone watching

KERA News:

Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin on Tuesday accused state authorities of selectively releasing information about last month's school shooting to scapegoat local law enforcement and intentionally leaving out details about the state's response to the massacre.

New details emerged this week about the timeline of the shooting based on surveillance video from the school's hallways and a transcript of officers' body cameras. The records show that officers might not have attempted to open the doors of the classrooms where the gunman had holed up with victims. During a state Senate committee held earlier Tuesday, Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw told lawmakers that law enforcement's response to the Uvalde school shooting was an "abject failure."

McLaughlin lambasted McCraw for what he described as a selective release of information about the investigation, focusing on blaming local law enforcement and leaving out the role of McCraw's agency during the shooting.