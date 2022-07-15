Texas school board official proudly describes firing a high school principal for standing against racism

After Dr. James Whitfield, Colleyville High School's first Black principal, wrote a letter to the school community about police brutality in the wake of the George Floyd murder, in 2020, he was fired. At a recent meeting of Republican school board members hosted by the RNC, Tammy Nakamura, an elected trustee on the Grapevine-Colleyville school board, point blank admitted Whitfield was fired for being anti-racist and that such teachers are "just poison."

Daily Beast:

"I went in last week and read the whole file," she said during the meeting.

"That's the straw that broke the camel's back… that got him fired," Nakamura said, referring to the letter Whitfield sent to parents about targeting racism and hate, which she claimed showed an activist agenda. "There is absolute proof [of] what he was trying to do," she said.

Though Nakamura didn't elaborate on the contents of Whitfield's letter, she was adamant that she had a list of other educators in the school system with similar motives.

"They have to be stopped now," she added. "We cannot have teachers such as these in our schools because they're just poison, and they're taking our schools down."