Review of the new M2 MacBook Air review

The new MacBook Air with the arm M2 chip goes on sale tomorrow, with a starting price of $1199. Unlike the M1 Air, which looked a lot like its predecessor, the M2 Air looks quite a bit different than earlier models. Most notably, the wedge profile is gone — it's now uniformly thin. It also lighter, has a bigger display, a better webcam, and MagSafe charging. On the downside, it gets hot when doing CPU-hungry tasks, and when that happens the speed throttles back.

Here's The Verge's first-look review: