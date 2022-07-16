Take a virtual tour of the Pokémon Fossil Museum at the National Museum of Nature and Science in Tokyo

For a limited time during 2022, the Pokémon Fossil Museum exhibition will be showing in several cities across Japan. The exhibit presents huge sculptures of what Pokémon fossils would look like, alongside real dinosaur fossils.

You can see the Pokemon skeletons in this fun virtual tour of the exhibit at the National Museum of Nature and Science Tokyo. The virtual tour works in a similar way to navigating the map on Google Earth. Just click the spot in the museum where you would like to go, and your screen will take you there. There's also an option to view in VR mode if you have a headset. I wish I could see this exhibit IRL!