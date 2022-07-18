Bass Pro getting sued for not honoring guarantee for "Redhead Lifetime Guarantee All-Purpose Wool Socks"

If a company puts "Lifetime Guarantee" into the name of one of its products, you would expect the product to have a lifetime guarantee. But in the case of Bass Pro, Lifetime Guarantee is apparently shorthand for "If your lifetime guarantee socks fail we will replace them with an inferior sock with a 60 day guarantee."

A man who bought a bunch of "Redhead Lifetime Guarantee All-Purpose Wool Socks" is now suing Bass Pro for being deceptive.

From MidRange: