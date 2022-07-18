Close Enough canceled at HBO Max

When HBO first unveiled its concept for a streaming service to replace HBO Go, the network came out with guns blazing to gain ground in the ever-evolving streaming wars quickly. In addition to exclusive content—like Doctor Who—HBO Max found a way to ensnare nerds the world over with their Warner Brothers alliance. HBO Max became the streaming home of all things DC Comics, Looney Tunes, and Cartoon Network through a partnership with WB. Consequently, HBO Max immediately began to green-light several shows from beloved Cartoon Network creators.

One of the first original animated shows created for the streaming service was Close Enough by J. G. Quintel. Quintel built a massive following of animation fans through his absurdly popular series Regular Show. For most Regular Show fans that grew up with the series, Close Enough was a spiritual sequel that served as an effective commentary on modern "adulting."

Unfortunately, it seems like the proper lessons in "adulting"- like accepting disappointment- are being doled out by HBO Max. According to Deadline, HBO Max has pulled the plug on Close Enough after three seasons.