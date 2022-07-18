Close Enough canceled at HBO Max

When HBO first unveiled its concept for a streaming service to replace HBO Go, the network came out with guns blazing to gain ground in the ever-evolving streaming wars quickly. In addition to exclusive content—like Doctor Who—HBO Max found a way to ensnare nerds the world over with their Warner Brothers alliance. HBO Max became the streaming home of all things DC Comics, Looney Tunes, and Cartoon Network through a partnership with WB. Consequently, HBO Max immediately began to green-light several shows from beloved Cartoon Network creators.
One of the first original animated shows created for the streaming service was Close Enough by J. G. Quintel. Quintel built a massive following of animation fans through his absurdly popular series Regular Show. For most Regular Show fans that grew up with the series, Close Enough was a spiritual sequel that served as an effective commentary on modern "adulting."
Unfortunately, it seems like the proper lessons in "adulting"- like accepting disappointment- are being doled out by HBO Max. According to Deadline, HBO Max has pulled the plug on Close Enough after three seasons.
HBO Max is not proceeding with a fourth season of adult animated comedy Close Enough, from Regular Show creator JG Quintel and Cartoon Network Studios. The decision comes a little over three months after the release of the second season on April 7.
"After three great seasons, Close Enough is coming to an end," HBO Max said in a statement to Deadline. "We are so proud of the series and grateful to creator JG Quintel and our partners at Cartoon Network Studios, who made this show an instant fan favorite on HBO Max."
Close Enough, a surreal take on transitioning from twentysomething to thirtysomething, revolves around a married couple juggling such everyday challenges as parenthood, friendship, ham theft, stripper clowns and choosing the right day care.
"It's true, Close Enough is ending after 3 seasons," Quintel wrote on Twitter after Deadline's story ran. "I feel fortunate to have worked on this project with so many talented people. Thank you to everyone that helped bring it to life, and to everyone who watched!"https://deadline.com/2022/07/close-enough-canceled-hbo-max-no-season-4-1235064944/