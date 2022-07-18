Hammer some tunes with this headphone deal

Being able to listen to your music as loud as your heart desires is great, but let's face it, loud isn't for everyone. So having a great set of headphones that doesn't bother those around you is definitely a worthwhile investment. Unfortunately, oftentimes good headphones can be prohibitively expensive.

If you're in the market for some new headphones but don't want to break the bank, then we have fantastic news for you! Right now you can purchase Razer Hammerhead Bluetooth Headset – Certified Refurbished Brown Box, a wonderful pair of headphones, at a discount.

The Razer Hammerhead Bluetooth Headset comes with custom-tuned 10mm drivers to offer loud sound and deep bass. The 160 mAh rechargeable battery provides up to 8 hours of listening time, while the neckband provides a secure fit. It also comes with 4x interchangeable ear-tips, a carrying pouch, a charging cable, and a magnetic shirt clip to make sure they stay in place.

One Hammerhead reviewer enjoyed the connectivity and responsiveness, saying, "They connect to my devices very quickly after I take them out of the case. The touchpads are responsive for pausing and skipping songs, and I don't feel as though I have to push them into my ear every time I use the touchpad." Another customer said that when compared to other headphones, "None of them are as good. The sound was much better than anything else I've had in such a small set. Bass is not usually noticeable in mobile headphones/earbuds but these do well."

Enjoy your music on the go with a set of headphones that work for you and your budget. Razer Hammerhead Bluetooth Headset – Certified Refurbished Brown Box for just $64.98. That's marked down 35% from its MSRP of $99.

Prices subject to change.