On June 26, the bodies of 21 teenagers, ages 13 to 17 were discovered "lying on tables, slumped over chairs and sprawled on the floor of the club," according to USA Today. The cause of their deaths is not known, but today authorities said all of the dead teens had methanol in their bodies.

Methanol, also known as wood alcohol, is poisonous. It's possible the teens consumed poorly made moonshine, which can contain dangerous levels of methanol.