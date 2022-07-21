Minecraft rejects NFTs

Minecraft's developers announced there would be no NFT shenanigans in the game or its official environments, saying such applications of crypto do "not align with Minecraft values of creative inclusion and playing together" and promote "scarcity and exclusion".

Due to Minecraft's broad popularity, the game has been the target for third-party NFT world files and skin packs – something Mojang is not comfortable with.

"Each of these uses of NFTs and other blockchain technologies creates digital ownership based on scarcity and exclusion, which does not align with Minecraft values of creative inclusion and playing together," explained Mojang.

"NFTs are not inclusive of all our community and create a scenario of the haves and the have-nots. The speculative pricing and investment mentality around NFTs takes the focus away from playing the game and encourages profiteering, which we think is inconsistent with the long-term joy and success of our players."