Listen to Dr. John and Willie Nelson's new cover of "That Old Time Religion"

Legendary New Orleans night tripper Dr. John (aka Mac Rebennack, Jr.) died in 2019, but at the time he was recording a new album that will finally be released next month. Things Happen That Way features guest performances by some of Dr. John's esteemed fellow travelers, including Willie Nelson, Lukas Nelson, and Aaron Neville. To help us keep the faith, Rounder Records has released the first track from the LP—Dr. John and Willie's inimitable rendition of the Gospel traditional "Gimme That Old Time Religion" which dates back to at least 1873. Amen, brother.