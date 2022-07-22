Legendary New Orleans night tripper Dr. John (aka Mac Rebennack, Jr.) died in 2019, but at the time he was recording a new album that will finally be released next month. Things Happen That Way features guest performances by some of Dr. John's esteemed fellow travelers, including Willie Nelson, Lukas Nelson, and Aaron Neville. To help us keep the faith, Rounder Records has released the first track from the LP—Dr. John and Willie's inimitable rendition of the Gospel traditional "Gimme That Old Time Religion" which dates back to at least 1873. Amen, brother.
Listen to Dr. John and Willie Nelson's new cover of "That Old Time Religion"
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- music
The Rolling Stones' "She's a Rainbow" covered by The Polyphonic Spree
The Netflix series Legion has a pretty neat soundtrack, which is where I found She Comes In Rainbows. Sort of like how carjacking someone in GTA, ends up with streets filled with that same car only in different hues and states of disrepair; after binging Legion, along comes The Polyphonic Spree's cover of She Comes In Rainbows: READ THE REST
Uh-Oh: Limewire has joined forces with Soulja Boy to create a new NFT platform
Limewire and Soulja Boy. Just typing those two names made my computer shudder with the fear of an impending virus. At the turn of the century, peer-to-peer file sharing programs like Limewire were all the rage. As a teenager, I spent hours downloading countless songs and movies for absolutely free. Well, that's not accounting for… READ THE REST
Tempe band Gin Blossoms to be honored by city
2022 marks the 30th anniversary of the Gin Blossoms' album New Miserable Experience. The band was based in Tempe, Arizona, and to commemorate this anniversary, the Tempe City Council will be changing the name of part of Eighth Street near downtown to "Allison Road Avenue," after one of the songs on the album. Soon (starting… READ THE REST
Win some extra cash to take the edge off your inflation blues
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Just 10 or so years ago, spending money on iced coffees and avocado toast seemed like a little splurge. But these days, buying the essentials, like meat, eggs, and gas for your… READ THE REST
The Essential 2022 Movavi Multimedia Software Bundle is what an editor's dreams are made of
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. There's no such thing as a boring human, just one that hasn't found a hobby they like (if not one that's rewarding). There are countless interests to choose from, so you… READ THE REST
Entertain your cat with this robotic interactive toy for nearly 10% off
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. If there's anything more precious on this earth than a kitten looking for a good time, we welcome it. (Spoiler alert: There isn't.) And while we love being our pet's main… READ THE REST