Emotional MAGA woman nearly breaks into tears praising Steve Bannon

A weepy MAGA cult member could barely keep it together over the weekend as she thanked right-wing propagandists, "especially" convicted former Trump advisor Steve Bannon.

"The way he's held himself through this whole January 6 crap is just very awe-inspiring," the deceived devotee said, referring to Bannon as she held back tears. "Keep up the good work. Please keep it going so we can hear the truth! He guides us … so we know what to do."

Woman holding back tears thanks Steve Bannon: "There's not a lot of places we can go to get the truth .. He guides us, all you guys guide us, is what's happening so we know what to do." Fm 'Real America's Voice.' pic.twitter.com/Y4KDChX0Oe — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) July 24, 2022

Front page thumbnail image: Scott Cornell / shutterstock.com