Emotional MAGA woman nearly breaks into tears praising Steve Bannon

A weepy MAGA cult member could barely keep it together over the weekend as she thanked right-wing propagandists, "especially" convicted former Trump advisor Steve Bannon.
"The way he's held himself through this whole January 6 crap is just very awe-inspiring," the deceived devotee said, referring to Bannon as she held back tears. "Keep up the good work. Please keep it going so we can hear the truth! He guides us … so we know what to do."
