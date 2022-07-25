With Speechnow, text-to-speech is a peach for your business

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

We can all agree that speech is a unique thing. It's compelling, engaging, and it captures our attention wonderfully. There's just something about hearing someone talk that can do so much more than words on a page alone can accomplish. And when it comes to marketing yourself, your brand, or your product? Having a voice to promote yourself will make a world of difference.

Generating text to speech can be a difficult task, and it can also be unnecessarily costly. Fortunately, right now, you can minimize that cost with a great deal on an AI text-to-speech tool.

Speechnow offers an excellent opportunity to convert traffic, leads, clicks, and sales. It enables brands to deliver and enhances the end-user experience while keeping costs down as much as possible. Speechnow offers life-like choices, with over 800 languages and voices to choose from. It's also incredibly simple to use. All you have to do is add text, choose your voice and language, and then create and export your file as an MP3, WAV, OGG, or WEBM format.

The reasons to consider using text to speech are manifold. According to ReadSpeaker.com, text to speech "gives access to your content to a greater population, such as those with literacy difficulties, learning disabilities, reduced vision and those learning a language. It also opens doors to anyone else looking for easier ways to access digital content." Furthermore, text-to-speech is vital because, according to ReadSpeaker, 15-20 percent of the population has a language-learning disability. Just think of how many more people will be able to enjoy your content or see your product if you can reach them through speech to text!

Right now, you can purchase Speechnow True to Life AI Text to Speech Subscription for just $29.99, that's hugely marked down from its MSRP of $3,299!

Prices subject to change.