On Friday, shortly after US Rep Lee Zeldin—the Republican candidate for New York Governor—was attacked at a rally on Friday, was questioned at another campaign stop about whether he believes the Earth is flat. Apparently, he does not. But this gentleman in Watertown, NY is most certainly convinced.

"We're actually being lied to," the man said. "NASA uses CGI animation… Are you aware of this? So the blue marble that everybody thinks is Earth, that was made on a computer."