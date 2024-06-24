New reality TV gameshow for flat earthers

Flat Earthers is a forthcoming reality TV gameshow featuring, yep, people who insist that the Earth is flat. The show is in production by The Network, a recently launched streaming service.

The show pits five families of flat Earthers against a formidable panel comprising scientists, theologians, and cartographers. The families are each given $50,000 as a "research budget" to conduct experiments they expect to prove that science wrong. If they can sway the majority of the panel, they'll walk away with a big cash prize.

According to IndieWire, "the series aims to shed light on how theories like this gain traction in the U.S. and around the world."

