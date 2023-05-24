Georgia GOP Chair is a flat-earther and says we are being brainwashed by "globes everywhere"

Move over Marjorie Taylor Greene! Georgia has another very stable MAGA genius named Kandiss Taylor who shares your intelligence, self-confidence, and ability to see through bullshit and tell it like it is.

Taylor, a Georgia GOP Chair, recently discussed on her show, Jesus, Guns, and Babies, her belief that the Earth is flat. She claims that there is a conspiracy involving the placement of globe-shaped objects to deceive people into believing otherwise."

"Everywhere there's globes…and that's what they do to brainwash… For me, if it is not a conspiracy, if it is, you know, 'real,' why are you pushing so hard? Everywhere I go, every store, you buy a globe, there's globes everywhere—every movie, every TV show, news media, why?"

From The New Republic:

Last year, Taylor boosted conspiracy theories and lies describing state GOP leaders as secret communists and Democrats as satanic pedophiles. And, of course, she was a big believer in the lie that twice impeached criminally indicted and liable for sexual abuse former President Donald Trump actually won the 2020 election. She herself refused to concede her loss in the Republican primary, despite only receiving some 3 percent of the vote. She also promised to demolish the Georgia Guidestones, a mysterious granite monument of 16-foot-tall stones known as "America's Stonehenge," if elected. Curiously, months later, a large explosion destroyed significant parts of the granite monument.