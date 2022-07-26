Tesla ends lifetime connectivity subscription

New Tesla vehicles ordered after July 20, 2022 will no longer come with a lifetime Standard Connectivity subscription.

All Tesla vehicles come with access to Standard Connectivity. Standard Connectivity is included in your vehicle, at no additional cost, for eight years beginning on the first day your vehicle was delivered as new by Tesla, or the first day it is put into service (for example used as a demonstrator or service vehicle), whichever comes first. If you are purchasing a used vehicle, you will be notified of how long your vehicle will include access to Standard Connectivity. With Standard Connectivity, you have access to most connectivity features over Wi-Fi, in addition to basic maps and navigation and music streaming over Bluetooth®.

Software as a Service is fast becoming a the future default business model for many industries, so it's times like this when I turn to the warrior sages of the military for mood-enhancing acronyms like "BOHICA."

The acronym "BOHICA" stands for "Bend over! Here it comes again!" It's a somewhat humorous statement and said in preparation for coming events. Typically, the events are a repeat of a previously experienced bad outcome.

Now that we've identified this is probably going to be the future, I guess it's time lean into another military euphemism: "Embrace the Suck"