Entire police department quits after Black woman hired as city manager in North Carolina

No need to defund the police in small-town Kenly, North Carolina. The entire police department quit after a Black woman, Justine Jones, was hired as city manager. At least some cited a "hostile" work environment in their resignation letters as the reason for the mass exodus, according to CNN, while Police Chief Josh Gibson griped on social media that Jones wrote him up a few times and was "targeting" him.

Jones, who worked in local government for 16 years, was hired on June 2, unanimously supported by Kenly's city council.

Now, without a police force, "public safety and race relations" are being debated in the town of 1,500.

From CNN: