Thanks to RU Sirius and Mondo 2000 on Twitter, I just found out about @GumbysBand, an account that posts The Gumbys (Gumby and Pokey's band from the 50s/60s kids claymation series) playing rock, pop, and avant garde classics.

Here they are doing NIN's "March of the Pigs."

Gumby and his band perform "March of the Pigs" by Nine Inch Nails pic.twitter.com/Q4gNerv1dz — Gumby's Band Playing Different Songs (@GumbysBand) July 29, 2022

And the "Twin Peaks Theme."

Gumby and his band perform "Twin Peaks Theme" by Angelo Badalamenti pic.twitter.com/gpq60QG2IM — Gumby's Band Playing Different Songs (@GumbysBand) July 29, 2022

And Eno's "Baby's on Fire."

Gumby and his band perform "Baby's on Fire" by Brian Eno pic.twitter.com/XoyWa3ZkSX — Gumby's Band Playing Different Songs (@GumbysBand) July 29, 2022

See more here.