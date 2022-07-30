Learn about drug-related topics on The Hamilton Morris Podcast

Popkin
atnadro/Shutterstock.com

Recently I've been listening to The Hamilton Morris Podcast. Morris is the creator of Hamilton's Pharmacopeia, a great docu-series about psychoactive substances. His scientific background and in-depth knowledge about drugs are what make the podcast so interesting to listen to. His podcast takes a deep dive into topics such as drug policy, the penis-envy mushroom, natural psychedelics, and more. The latest episode features a fabulous conversation with Dennis Mckenna, an American ethnopharmacologist, research pharmacognosist, author, and brother of Terence Mckenna. 