Recently I've been listening to The Hamilton Morris Podcast. Morris is the creator of Hamilton's Pharmacopeia, a great docu-series about psychoactive substances. His scientific background and in-depth knowledge about drugs are what make the podcast so interesting to listen to. His podcast takes a deep dive into topics such as drug policy, the penis-envy mushroom, natural psychedelics, and more. The latest episode features a fabulous conversation with Dennis Mckenna, an American ethnopharmacologist, research pharmacognosist, author, and brother of Terence Mckenna.
Learn about drug-related topics on The Hamilton Morris Podcast
