Meet your psychedelic concierge, just don't call him a drug dealer

Mike "Zappy" Zapolin is a "psychedelic concierge." For example, he recently orchestrated a "ketitation" session where a group of Silicon Valley execs took ketamine together and meditated, under a doctor's supervision. Zapolin charges $10,000, or much more, for his services. But to be clear, he insists he's not a drug dealer.
"A hotel concierge does not get you the food you're going to eat; they just make the reservation," he says. "It's the same with me: I'm advising based on best practices and protocols, and using my network to find the doctor or expert."
From The Guardian:
After every trip, concierges schedule an "integration", or therapy appointment where clients process what happened. "That inner work is more than 50% of the whole process," says Kaia Roman, another concierge based in Santa Cruz who works with Zapolin.
Researchers have found that psychedelic drugs such as LSD, ibogaine and MDMA can reopen "critical periods" in the brain that can influence brain development.
But if the brain is so malleable in the days and weeks after a psychedelic experience, then those using the drugs want to make sure that they're doing so with a safe, responsible guide. Nicholas Levich is a concierge based in Bend, Oregon, and co-founder of Psychedelic Passages, which connects users with trusted guides and tripsitters.
"The barometer I always use is: would I send my mother to this person?" Levich said. "Part of harm reduction is ensuring that I know everyone I'm sending people to."