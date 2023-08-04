Meet your psychedelic concierge, just don't call him a drug dealer

Mike "Zappy" Zapolin is a "psychedelic concierge." For example, he recently orchestrated a "ketitation" session where a group of Silicon Valley execs took ketamine together and meditated, under a doctor's supervision. Zapolin charges $10,000, or much more, for his services. But to be clear, he insists he's not a drug dealer.

"A hotel concierge does not get you the food you're going to eat; they just make the reservation," he says. "It's the same with me: I'm advising based on best practices and protocols, and using my network to find the doctor or expert."

From The Guardian: