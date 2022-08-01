Japanese police crack down on aggressive monkeys, killing one of them

Following attacks on at least 42 people in Japan's Yamaguchi prefecture, police have taken up arms in a bid to quell the insurrection of macaques. One among them has already been put to death, though tranquilizer darts are still the weapon of choice for tackling the roaming "gangs".

None of the injured humans have been killed or seriously maimed. Yet.

One local took a photo of a macaque peering through their window.

The macaque can be seen clutching onto a railing of a door as it observes the interior of a house for about 10 seconds before walking away.

Macaque attacks in Yamaguchi on the news this morning pic.twitter.com/NxXgcfNyPW — Japan Trail Cam (@japantrailcam) July 24, 2022

Image: Public Domain via PxHere