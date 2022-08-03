Chihuahua loves riding on his pig pal's back

Jennifer Sandlin
cynoclub/Shutterstock.com

Aw, there's nothing I love more than interspecies animal friendships! Check out this adorable Chihuahua and pig pair, who live outside of Phoenix, Arizona at Better Piggies Rescue, a rescue pig sanctuary. They're named Timon (the Chihuahua) and Pumbaa (the pig), after the famous pair from Disney's 1994 hit movie The Lion King. It's so cute how Timon jumps on the back of Pumbaa to hitch a ride! Watch ABC15's coverage of the pair and of the rescue where they're now living their best lives.