Aw, there's nothing I love more than interspecies animal friendships! Check out this adorable Chihuahua and pig pair, who live outside of Phoenix, Arizona at Better Piggies Rescue, a rescue pig sanctuary. They're named Timon (the Chihuahua) and Pumbaa (the pig), after the famous pair from Disney's 1994 hit movie The Lion King. It's so cute how Timon jumps on the back of Pumbaa to hitch a ride! Watch ABC15's coverage of the pair and of the rescue where they're now living their best lives.
Chihuahua loves riding on his pig pal's back
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
Elderly woman hit with recurring subscription after asking voice assistant to say the Hail Mary
An old lady in England got a voice assistant as a gift. A devout Catholic, she asked it to say the Hail Mary. Delighted when it did so, she made it a daily habit. And Amazon was charging her for it, writes Patrick Collinson, her son. She had "unwittingly ordered" a subscription for an app… READ THE REST
California's net neutrality law survives courtroom challenge
As Ars Technica puts it, "ISPs can't find any judges who will block California's Net Neutrality law", and it's not like they haven't been shopping hard. FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel, who voted for federal net neutrality rules in 2015 and opposed their repeal in 2017, applauded yesterday's court decision."This is big. Because when the FCC… READ THE REST
The mystery of ⍼, a Unicode character of unknown purpose
⍼, "RIGHT ANGLE WITH DOWNWARDS ZIGZAG ARROW", is a Unicode character of uncertain origin. It may be summoned as the HTML entity ⍼. Jonathan Chan set out to uncover its mysterious purpose, a journey that led way back to Unicode's own antecedents. The meaning of ⍼ will be whatever meaning is assigned by whoever uses… READ THE REST
Kick summer into high gear with this BBQ spice bundle
One of the greatest ways to take full advantage of the summer is to get outside, fire up the grill, and throw on some meats and veggies. Indeed it seems summer was made for grilling. Whether you're a certified pit master or are just starting out on the grill, there are some BBQ accessories everyone needs including the right… READ THE REST
Host like you've always wanted to with this deal
In this day and age, most people have a website. If not for business, then probably for personal needs. Whatever the reason is, though, they are seemingly ubiquitous. The tricky thing with websites is finding a good hosting site, and there's no shortage of ones that can almost intentionally frustrate you. Fortunately right now you can purchase DoRoyal Eternal… READ THE REST
Get hours and hours of art instruction for less than $30
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. There's something mesmerizing about drawing. You're creating your own world when you put your pen to the paper and let your imagination take over. But for some reason, people often feel intimidated… READ THE REST