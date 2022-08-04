I live in the Phoenix area and wow, have we been getting lots of rain lately, via monsoon storms that show up quickly, dump a lot of rain, generate a lot of lightning and thunder, and move on. This morning, in one of those monsoons, a palm tree in Scottsdale caught on fire. Check out this video that local resident Taylor Daml captured. Wild!
Watch palm tree burn after being struck by lightning in Scottsdale, Arizona
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- arizona
- fires
- lightning
- palm trees
Burning vehicle suddenly starts, sending it on its final journey
In this footage, a burning RV is consumed by fire. As the conflagration rages within, the starter motor shorts and the horn starts blaring and the vehicle lurches into motion, rolling into life like a blazing ghost ship. No-one was within, and no-one was harmed in the incident. Thumbnail Image: Pxhere (public domain) READ THE REST
Video: Burning RV mysteriously drives itself across the street before the fire spread to nearby home
Craig Meek was recording video of a burning RV outside a home on New Zealand's Kāpiti Coast when the extraordinary occurred. From the New Zealand Herald: Meek said the bus owner was concerned that the gas cylinder aboard the bus would ignite, leading to an explosion that would threaten his neighbour's home and other properties. "The… READ THE REST
Video: Dog switched on stove that caused house fire
Security camera footage from inside Kansas City, Missouri home shows a curious dog standing up at the stove to check out a pan containing some leftovers and accidentally switching on the stovetop. Or perhaps it did it on purpose to reheat the food? In any case, the heat apparently sparked a grease fire that caused… READ THE REST
If you're into game design, this software bundle can set you up for greatness
From classic role-playing adventures to fun apps that help you pass the time, the world of games is pretty vast these days. That's why becoming a game developer is understandably appealing, as there's lots of room for creativity no matter what genre or platform you're into. But if creating games from scratch sounds overwhelming, take a deep breath and… READ THE REST
Say bye to your bike: You'll want to take this hoverboard everywhere
Move over, bikes, and skateboards: There is a way more fun and relaxing way to travel around your neighborhood now. Yep, we're referring to hoverboards, which make you feel like you're actually gliding over sidewalks. No more sweat and leg cramps. This nifty method of transportation makes for an easy (and exciting) way to travel… READ THE REST
Kick summer into high gear with this BBQ spice bundle
One of the greatest ways to take full advantage of the summer is to get outside, fire up the grill, and throw on some meats and veggies. Indeed it seems summer was made for grilling. Whether you're a certified pit master or are just starting out on the grill, there are some BBQ accessories everyone needs including the right… READ THE REST