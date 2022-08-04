Watch palm tree burn after being struck by lightning in Scottsdale, Arizona

Jennifer Sandlin
I live in the Phoenix area and wow, have we been getting lots of rain lately, via monsoon storms that show up quickly, dump a lot of rain, generate a lot of lightning and thunder, and move on. This morning, in one of those monsoons, a palm tree in Scottsdale caught on fire. Check out this video that local resident Taylor Daml captured. Wild!