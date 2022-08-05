CPAC has taken to the arts, featuring an installation of a forlorn MAGA man sitting in his prison cell contemplating the idiocy that led to this new reality. Passersby are offered a headset that plays "harrowing testimony" from Jan. 6 insurrectionists, according to journalist Laura Jedeed who posted the video below. According to journalist Jordan Fischer, the actor in and creator of the performance piece, called "Walk Away," was a real J6 insurrectionist who actually did walk away after snitching on his fellow rioters. Although presumedly meant to pull at conservative heart strings, tightly tuned to the key of Trump, all others are free to laugh out loud.
CPAC's performance art exhibit — a sad jailed rioter — is just MAGA propaganda in action
