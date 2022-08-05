Redditor reverse engineers Chipotle's chicken recipe

Redditor u/96dpi posted their recipe for Chipotle's chicken, titled "An Obsessive-Compulsive's Guide to Chipotle's Chicken" in the r/TopSecretRecipes subreddit with this intro:

I've spent the past few weeks doing some trial & error in reverse engineering Chipotle's chicken recipe. I worked at a Chipotle for a few months, so I have some first-hand knowledge about the ingredients used and different processes involved in this chicken recipe. I've reviewed dozens of online "copycat" recipes, and every single one misses the mark in some way. Let's go…

The amount of work put into this recipe garnered kudos in the form of comments like this: