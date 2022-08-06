Trans-Millenia Consort is an awesome ambient album from 1988 by Pauline Anna Strom

Trans-Millenia Consort is an awesome ambient album by Pauline Anna Strom. Strom was also known under the pseudonym Trans-Millenia Consort. The album was released in 1988, and released on Ether Ship Records. In November of 2020, After 30 years without a release, Strom put out an album called Angel Tears in Sunlight. Sadly, she passed away a month later, unexpectedly.

Rest in peace, Pauline.

