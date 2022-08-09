Trump runs 2024 campaign-style video just hours after FBI raided his house

Just hours after the FBI raided his home, Donald Trump slapped together a get-out-of-jail-free video in the style of a Christofascist campaign ad (that doubles as a maudlin fundraising ploy), which he ran on his Truth Social platform early this morning.
After painting a bleak post-Trump United States with the most dystopian of brush strokes, he adds, "But soon we will have greatness again … And it's hard-working patriots like you who are going to save our country … There is no victory we cannot have … We will not yield, ever ever ever. … We are Americans, and Americans kneel to God and God alone … and the best is yet to come."
Front page thumbnail image: Dzelat / shutterstock.com