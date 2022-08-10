This incredible rock face was spotted in the below image of a Martian valley captured in 2014 by NASA's Curiosity rover. Here is the high-res version. While it may remind you of the debunked "Face on Mars" imaged by the Viking Orbiter in 1976, I think this one really is the head of a crumbling extraterrestrial statue honoring the great Martian leader Pareidolia.
Astonishing rock face found on Mars
- Mars
- pareidolia
- Weird
