Astonishing rock face found on Mars

David Pescovitz
image: NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS

This incredible rock face was spotted in the below image of a Martian valley captured in 2014 by NASA's Curiosity rover. Here is the high-res version. While it may remind you of the debunked "Face on Mars" imaged by the Viking Orbiter in 1976, I think this one really is the head of a crumbling extraterrestrial statue honoring the great Martian leader Pareidolia.

image: NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS

(r/HighStrangeness via Coast to Coast)