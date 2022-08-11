California diner Rudy's Can't Fail Cafe 'fails'

It's the end of an era for a beloved diner in Emeryville, California. Rudy's Can't Fail Cafe, which boasts Green Day's Mike Dirnt as a co-owner, has shuttered its doors for good. (Their second location in Oakland closed in 2019.)

They broke the news on Instagram:

With a heavy heart, the ownership of Rudy's Can't Fail Cafe has decided to permanently close operations effective immediately.

We are grateful and appreciative to our talented staff for their tireless efforts and creative contributions over the years. You are Rudy. You made what it was: a continuous award winning diner where everyone that "Walked Among Us" were always welcomed.

20 years ago we strived to create that same environment and ethos that the Yee Family did at Eugene's Ranch House for 40 years before us and now it is time for Rudy to pass the torch. The slogan "The Best People on Earth Walk Through These Doors" was written on both of our front doors for a combined 60 plus years, this must say something about the community that we will always love.

Many thanks to all our customers for your patronage and support over the years, we will miss serving your preferred Brew For Breakfast and Late Night Munchies. We wish you well.

I Am Rudy