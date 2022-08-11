Patriot Marjorie Taylor Greene releases ad for "enemy of the state" merchandise (video)

Carla Sinclair

Anti-government Marjorie Taylor Greene, the Georgia congresswoman who, ahem, works for the government, is now trying to cash in on "enemy of the state" t-shirts and other merch, including black caps that say, "Defund the FBI" (somehow that logo passes muster, as opposed to the more frowned upon "Defund the police" slogan). With Q-peddlers such as Madge, it's always about the grift.