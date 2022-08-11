Pseudo-Hamburglar jailed for stealing 7,000 Jamón worth over €520,000

A husband and wife in Huelva, Spain have been ordered to repay €529,900 after stealing 7,000 Jamón and reselling them on a messenger service between 2007 and 2013. According to the Guardian:

The man, who has not been named, stole the jamón from the curing warehouse where he worked over a period of six years from 2007 to 2013. Although he faced a six-year sentence, it was reduced to 11 months and 29 days because the case took so long to come to trial. The man was in charge of taking delivery of the jamones and was responsible for them throughout the entire curing process. He then sold them on, using a messenger service to deliver them to his customers.

A quick search reveals that Jamón theft is not uncommon, with criminals like "the spider" whose modus operandi was to scale walls to break into markets at least six times totaling €10,000:

🚔La @policia detiene "in fraganti" en el tejado de un mercado municipal en #Málaga a un hombre con dos jamones que acababa de robar.



➡️Había participado en media docena de robos con fuerza en la #ZonaOeste de la capital, causando un perjuicio económico de 10.000 euros. pic.twitter.com/t3GIJbeTv0 — Subdelegación del Gobierno en Málaga (@GobiernoMalaga) March 24, 2022

Here's another story about a thief that stole 7 legs of Jamón, a tv, and a cash register from a tapas restaurant; only to be caught because the thief dragged the ham on the ground, leaving a "messy trail" of fat to the thief's front home door.